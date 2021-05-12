$0.40 EPS Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.42. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINE traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 72,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,628. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

