0Chain (ZCN) Price Down 8.5% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $49.78 million and $530,540.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

