$1.10 EPS Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. SMART Global has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $57.69.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,019,865 shares of company stock valued at $101,927,090. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in SMART Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SMART Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SMART Global by 9.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SMART Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.