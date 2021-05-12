$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.29. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.06, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

