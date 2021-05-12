$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $956.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,449 shares of company stock worth $25,872,123. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,098,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $485.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $490.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.63.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

