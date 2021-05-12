$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 518,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 121,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 232,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

