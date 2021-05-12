$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to post sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.68.

Shares of ZBH opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,047.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $670,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $316,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 32.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after buying an additional 41,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

