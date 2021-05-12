$11.01 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will announce $11.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.42 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $13.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $49.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.27 billion to $51.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $45.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $359.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $376.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

