$11.01 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will announce $11.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.42 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $13.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $49.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.27 billion to $51.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $45.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $359.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $376.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.