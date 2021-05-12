$115.15 Million in Sales Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report $115.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.55 million to $115.75 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $503.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $503.42 million to $504.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $673.50 million, with estimates ranging from $659.80 million to $687.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

UPST opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.28. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $165.66.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

