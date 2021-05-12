$123.77 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post sales of $123.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.90 million and the highest is $129.35 million. Natera reported sales of $86.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $547.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.89 million to $573.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $671.56 million, with estimates ranging from $634.00 million to $747.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,764,792.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA stock opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average of $101.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

