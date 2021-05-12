1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €30.00 ($35.29) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DRI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.46 ($32.30).

Shares of DRI opened at €26.00 ($30.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.97. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 12 month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

