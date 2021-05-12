13,176 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.80. 9,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

