13,986 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.7% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,728,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

