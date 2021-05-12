$141.81 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report $141.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.33 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $49.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $703.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $709.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $777.95 million, with estimates ranging from $769.80 million to $786.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

