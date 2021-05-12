$185.11 Million in Sales Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report $185.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.75 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $175.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $742.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.65 million to $742.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $759.73 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $772.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

