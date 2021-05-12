$19.01 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to post sales of $19.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.90 million and the highest is $19.12 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $16.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $75.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $75.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $74.15 million, with estimates ranging from $72.70 million to $75.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.71. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

