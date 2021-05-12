1irstcoin Price Tops $0.72 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and $57,142.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00088263 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,222 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

