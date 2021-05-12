1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $111 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ONEM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,724. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003 over the last three months.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.