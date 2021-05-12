1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $611,479.51 and $868,108.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $5.10 or 0.00009086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00593431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00070239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00247817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $706.11 or 0.01259044 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00033588 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

