1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.73

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.73 and traded as high as $49.20. 1st Source shares last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 56,513 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. Research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

In other 1st Source news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

