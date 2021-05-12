1World Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,995.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $6,995.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1World

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

