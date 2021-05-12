$2.51 EPS Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63. Churchill Downs reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 573.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $196.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $258.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.08.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Churchill Downs by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 200,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 29.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

