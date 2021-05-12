$2.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66. Moody’s reported earnings of $2.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $328.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $243.13 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

