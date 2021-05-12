$2.75 EPS Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the highest is $2.83. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $2.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.46 to $11.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.82.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average is $133.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $159.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

