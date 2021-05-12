2,000 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.5% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI traded down $69.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,311.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $746.01 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,633.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,530.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,599.69.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.