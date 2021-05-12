$21.89 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report sales of $21.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $18.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $88.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $92.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $99.28 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,897,000 after buying an additional 183,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

