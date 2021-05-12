2,245 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 10,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.

Shares of REGN opened at $498.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.