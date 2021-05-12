$271.88 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce $271.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.05 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $266.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Uniti Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Uniti Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 135,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

