2,820 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,407 shares of company stock valued at $56,280,679. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $8.52 on Wednesday, reaching $359.09. The stock had a trading volume of 69,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $263.96 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

