$294.50 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report $294.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $309.00 million. Monro posted sales of $286.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $320,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.