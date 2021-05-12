$313.17 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post sales of $313.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.90 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $298.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UMB Financial.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.
In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,081,772.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $259,224.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $486,183.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock worth $2,735,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.
UMBF opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce $313.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.90 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $298.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.
Shares of UMBF stock opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.
In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $216,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,507,222.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $2,735,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.
Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.