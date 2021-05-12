$313.17 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post sales of $313.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.90 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $298.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,081,772.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $259,224.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $486,183.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock worth $2,735,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

