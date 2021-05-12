31,786 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. 863,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,780,301. The stock has a market cap of $217.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

