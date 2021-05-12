$321.78 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will report $321.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.00 million to $327.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,075,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $13,371,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $46,979,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

DRVN stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

