3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Billion

Brokerages expect that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce $8.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.01 billion and the highest is $8.86 billion. 3M posted sales of $7.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $34.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.38 billion to $36.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $37.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.77. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

