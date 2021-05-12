$4.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will report $4.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the lowest is $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $19.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

BDX opened at $241.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.82 and its 200-day moving average is $246.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

