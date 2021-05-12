$423.23 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report $423.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $436.31 million and the lowest is $412.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $349.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $68.20 and a one year high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17.
In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
