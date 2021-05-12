$423.23 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report $423.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $436.31 million and the lowest is $412.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $349.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.19.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $68.20 and a one year high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

