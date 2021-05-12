$426.53 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce $426.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.00 million and the lowest is $415.60 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $402.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,862 shares of company stock worth $362,122. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

