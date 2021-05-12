$432.14 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post sales of $432.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.52 million. Clarivate posted sales of $273.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

CLVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Clarivate stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.