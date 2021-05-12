$44.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post sales of $44.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.02 million. Ooma posted sales of $40.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $183.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.47 million to $183.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $199.22 million, with estimates ranging from $195.92 million to $203.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875 in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 200,685 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,211,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 72,797 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 679,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 82,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 592.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 117,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Ooma stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.45 million, a P/E ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $19.18.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.