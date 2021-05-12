4,669 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,669 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock worth $7,332,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $408.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

