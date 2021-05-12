$481.28 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to announce $481.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $572.44 million. Quidel posted sales of $201.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,270 shares of company stock worth $4,107,445. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Quidel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $114.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.52. Quidel has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

