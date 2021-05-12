$482.73 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report sales of $482.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.40 million to $498.30 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $495.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,390 shares of company stock worth $4,103,530 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

