$5.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report earnings per share of $5.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.09. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings of $2.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $21.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.25 to $21.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $22.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $23.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $258.15 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $112.32 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,517 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

