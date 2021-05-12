$5.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to announce earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.61. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $22.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.75 to $24.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $25.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $27.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.42.

NYSE LAD opened at $365.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.21. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $93.38 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $109,219,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

