$5.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to announce earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.61. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $22.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.75 to $24.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $25.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $27.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.42.

NYSE LAD opened at $365.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.21. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $93.38 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $109,219,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.