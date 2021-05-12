51,586 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $823,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $54,927,000.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

