$547.58 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce $547.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $541.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $552.79 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $576.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVB. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $78,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,087,000 after acquiring an additional 381,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVB opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.71 and a 200-day moving average of $172.63. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $199.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

