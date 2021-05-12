5,550 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.87.

NYSE HD traded down $8.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.04. 108,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.20 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.78.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

