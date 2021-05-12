55I LLC Acquires 2,012 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,663,872 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,952,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,957,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 555.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $263.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.66. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $204.20 and a 1-year high of $268.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.