55I LLC Buys 1,449 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

