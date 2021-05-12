55I LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

55I LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,231.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,948.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,483.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

